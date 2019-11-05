ATHENS — Wanda Jean Albertatine Barnhart, 85, of Athens, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home.
Born Feb. 4, 1934 in Pedro, Lawrence County, she was the daughter of the late John Nathaniel Barnhart and Dorothy Jane Butler Barnhart. She had been a resident of Athens for several years and was employed with ATCO Workshop.
Wanda is survived by two sisters, Mildred Coleman of Frazeysburg and Delores Gordon of Pleasantville; three brothers, Harold (Judy) Barnhart of Zanesville, Gerald (Teresa) Barnhart of New Concord and Richard (Mary) Barnhart of Zanesville. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Scott; and two brothers, John Barnhart and Fred Barnhart.
Interment will be in East Fultonham Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.