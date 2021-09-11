Athens - Wanda L. Beaver, 76, of Athens, OH, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at her residence.
She was born Jan. 19, 1945, in Gallipolis, OH, daughter of the late Everett C. and Jewell M. Layne Clark. She was a member of the Vanderhoof Baptist Church, Jolly Workers and Lottridge Community Center.
Wanda is survived by a son, Vince and Vickie Beaver; three grandchildren, Ashley Burnheimer, April Beaver and Wes Beaver; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Lance, Hanna Hewitt and Holden Hewitt; brother, Wayne and Karyn Clark; sister, Waneta and Mike Dennie; two nephews, Travis and Jennifer Dennie and Dusty and Heather Dennie and a niece, Veronica Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney G. Beaver.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor Craig Holler officiating. Burial will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens in Gallipolis, OH.
Visitation will be held Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
Wanda Beaver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.