Wanda Metcalf

GUYSVILLE – Wanda Irene Metcalf, 97, died Friday morning July 31, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Donna Buck, in Guysville. She was born Jan. 6, 1923 in Guysville to Gladys Bean.

She attended school in a one room schoolhouse in Guysville. She retired as a supervisor in Housekeeping at Ohio University. She attended South Canaan Baptist Church and Lottridge Senior Citizens.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Donna Buck of Guysville, with whom she made her home; two sons, Harold Metcalf of Guysville and Brent Metcalf of Dayton; three daughters-in-law, Carolyn Metcalf of Whitehall, Cheryl Metcalf of Guysville, and Betty Haas of Dayton; also surviving are 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Forrest Metcalf, in 1991; and two sons, Virgil Metcalf and Lawrence Metcalf; a son-in-law, Robert Buck; and grandson, Jeffrey.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Bean Cemetery, Guysville, with Rev. Monte McCune presiding. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

