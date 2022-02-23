Millfield - Wanda Jean Morris, age 79, of Millfield, died Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2022 at Doctor's Hospital, Columbus. Born Apr. 6, 1942 in Chauncey, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Keirns and Betty Kittle Keirns.
She attended Chauncey-Dover High School and graduated from Ames-Bern High School in 1958. She was formerly employed at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in the Medical Records department and retired from the Ohio University Physical Plant where she was an administrative assistant. She attended the Church of Christ. She enjoyed being with her friends and family.
Wanda is survived by two sons, Todd Morris of Lexington, KY and Steven Morris of Ames Township; son in law, Brad Kasler of Ames Township; five grandchildren, Alexander (Arianna) Morris, Nicholas Morris, Emma Morris, Jena (Stephen) Stoltzfus and Gabriel Kasler; great grandchild, Madelyn Sage Morris; a sister, Judy (Jerry) McCune of Millfield; two brothers, Kenny (Teresa) Keirns of New Marshfield and Danny (Nancy) Keirns of Albany; and her special caregiver, Connie Evener of Millfield.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Morris, who died in 2013; and their daughter, Leanna Kasler.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Wanda Morris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.