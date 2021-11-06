Millfield - Wanda Lee Taylor, age 73, of Millfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at home with her family due to complications from dementia.
She was born Wanda Lee Keirns, on Jan. 22, 1948, to Goldie and Adolphus Keirns at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Athens, Ohio.
Survived by husband, Roger Lee Taylor Sr.; son, Roger Lee Taylor Jr. and his wife, Deana Taylor; sister, Ela Mae Morrison; aunt, Vern Mae Rutter; five grandchildren, Keith, Bethany, Christian, Robert and David and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her mother, Goldie; father, Adolphus; great-grandchild, Zachary and mother-in-law, Ethel Taylor.
Wanda was formerly employed at Miget Motors, Cuttler Restaurant, Rocky Shoe and Boots — where she worked many years, Kimes Nursing Home and Hickory Creek Nursing Home.
Friends may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 30, Main Street, Glouster on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Due to Wanda's request, she will be cremated, and no funeral service or graveside service will be held. She will be buried at Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield, Ohio.
She did not remember us in the end, so we need to remember for her.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Wanda Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.