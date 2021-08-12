Jacksonville - Wanda L. Tinkham, 87 of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born August 28, 1933, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Minnie Lewis Whitmore.
Wanda was a former bartender at the Wayside and Buckeye Bar and Grill in Buchtel. She was a member of the Jacksonville Eagles and enjoyed making crafts.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Sandra Sharp; a son-in-law, Dennis Kennedy; grandchildren, Christopher, Samual, and Robert Sharp and Brock and Megan Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Addilynn "Bella", Caleb, and Alexander; and a brother, Jim Whitmore of Georgia.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tinkham who passed away in 1974; a son, William Sharp; a daughter, Lynn Kennedy; one sister; and five brothers.
Wanda's wishes were to be cremated with no services observed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Wanda Tinkham
