Albany - Warren "Hair" Keirns, 71, Albany, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his residence.
Born September 10, 1950, in Athens, he is the son of Albert and Ida (Fennell) Keirns
of Albany. Warren was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a retired coal miner of SOCCO Meigs # 2,
a member of UMWA, member and former chief of the Albany Volunteer Fire Dept.,
a member and Captain of the Columbia Township Fire Dept., member and former chief
of the Scipio Fire Dept. He also was a member of the NRA, and Alexander Competition Riders.
Warren is survived in addition to his parents, by his wife Susie and children Scott Lee (Nikki)
Keirns of Jackson, and Pamela Sue (Jeff) Six of Athens; grandchildren Cameron, Chase and Brady Keirns,
Mason Torkelson, Dawson and Davin Steenrod, Cassidy and Sierra Six; and brother Ed (Louann) Keirns of Logan.
Services will be Wednesday April 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Christ Community Wesleyan
Church, with Bert Christian officiating. Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 P.M. at the church.
Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens.
you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Warren Keirns
