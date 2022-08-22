Coolville - Wayne Cubbison, 76, of Coolville, OH, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Coolville, OH, son of the late John and Saddie Blake Cubbison. Wayne was an Air Force veteran serving in the Military Police in1963. In 1966 he went to Vietnam before leaving the military in 1967. He was a graduate of Carthage Troy High School and retired from John Manville in Parkersburg after 36 years of service. Wayne was a substitute bus driver for Federal Hocking Schools from 2003 until 2015.
He is survived by his children, Teresa Lynn Woodford of Coolville, Betty Romine-Kidd of Parkersburg and Joseph Wayne Cubbison of Coolville; grandchildren, Shannon Maynard, Adam Maynard, Zach Romine, Staci Romine and Cory (Shi) Woodford; great-grandchildren, Saylor (KayAnn) Romine, Samuel Maynard and Tobias Maynard; sons-in-law, Jay Kidd and Anthony Cremeans; and a sister, Norma Williamson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Alice Cubbison; daughter, Melissa Cubbison and a sister, Joyce Day.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor George Horner officiating. Burial will follow in the Frost Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, from 5-7 P.M.
