Logan - Wayne Lee Sams, aged 72 of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his residence.
Born August 25, 1949 in New Haven, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Floyd Monroe Sr. and Emma Louise (Roush) Sams.
Wayne worked for AEP in Columbus, Ohio for 42 years before retiring. He was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Logan, Ohio. An avid enthusiast of garden tractor pulling, he was a former member of the NQS Tractor Pulling Series and the Southern Ohio Tractor Pulling Series, which he pulled at both the local and national level.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (Best) Sams; his son, David Wayne Sams of Stoutsville, Ohio; three daughters, Melissa L. (Carl) McLaughlin of Sunbury, Ohio, Melinda K. "Mendy" (Brandon) Dalrymple of Noblesville, Indiana, and Stacey Marie Sams of Logan, Ohio; six grandchildren; Jake, Sydney and Carly McLaughlin and Nate, Natalie and Nicholas Dalrymple; two fur grandchildren, Oakley and Rogue.
Besides his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by three brothers, Floyd Jr. "Jack", Benjamin "Ben", and David William "Billy" Sams; and his infant daughter, Kathryn Sams.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Athens Memory Gardens in Athens, Ohio with Pastor Jeffrey Wick officiating.
Contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 29439 Hide-A-Way Hills Rd., Logan, Ohio 43138 or to SOPS-Southern Ohio Pulling Series, P.O. Box 255, Zaleski, OH 45698.
