MILLFIELD – Wayne Young, 36, of Millfield, passed away March 24, 2021. He was born Dec. 8, 1984 in Columbus. He was an Army Veteran, having served in the 10th Mountain Infantry Division in Iraq and Kuwait. He was a member of The Plains VFW and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He never met a stranger and found the good in everyone, no matter what their situation was.
He is survived by his father, Mark D. Young of Glouster; two sisters, Missy (Brad) Keirns of Millfield and Mandy (Larry Williams) Young of Glouster; nieces and nephews, Jacob and Evan Simkins, Emersyn Keirns, and Addalyn, Arley, and Audrey Williams; paternal grandmother, Waneta Young; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Athens County Veteran’s Court and friend and fellow veteran Jenn Eskey.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville where there will be a military service conducted by the Combined Color Guard and the U.S. Army. Rick Seiter will officiate, and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of the service.
Contributions can be made to the Athens County Veteran’s Court, c/o Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732. There will be a dinner held at The Plains VFW at 4 p.m. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
