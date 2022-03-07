Nelsonville - Wendy Sue Jones
Wendy Sue Jones, age 42, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away March 3, 2022 at her residence.
Wendy was born Jan. 2, 1980 in Lancaster, Ohio.
She attended Hocking College; employed at Ohio University in Athens; loved being with her family; loved Bingo, singing, attending her boys football games.
Surviving are her children, McKayla Gould (Austin Gould), of Athens, Tyler Cox, of Portsmouth, Brady Jones (Isabelle Jones), of Nelsonville, Jacob Jones, of Nelsonville; grandkids, Caroline, Henry, Grace, Brantley; mother and stepfather, Patricia (Terry) Ward of Bremen; ex-husband, Jake Jones, of Buchtel; sister, Stacy Brown, of Lancaster; brother, Roger Lee Brown Jr., of Logan; several nieces and nephews..
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday March 10, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences.
Wendy Jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.