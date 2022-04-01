The Plains - Wesley "Rude Boi" Brooks, 32, of The Plains, died Sunday morning, March 27, 2022 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Born July 4, 1989 in Athens, he was the son of the late Connie Brooks and Wayne West.
He was employed at Shade on State Street in Athens and formerly at McDonald's on Richland Avenue. He loved music, customizing cars, and the brotherhood he made along the way.
He is survived by four siblings, Jessica Brooks of Jacksonville, Cindy West of Cincinnati, Ruben (Jenni) West of Cincinnati, Caleb Cooper of Boulder, Colorado; six nieces and nephews who he adored like they were his own children, Ky and Brian Balch, Jr. both of Athens, Kaydence and Morrison Lyons both of Jacksonville, Kaya and Jacob West both of Cincinnati; and a special person in his life, Tegan McKinley and her children.
A celebration of life will be Sunday April 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Shade on State Street. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Wesley Brooks
