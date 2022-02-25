Nelsonville - Wesley Johnson, age 68, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Feb. 11, 2022 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Wesley was born Feb. 26, 1954 in Logan, Ohio to Wilbur Lonice Johnson and Dorothy. He worked with the City of Nelsonville as a police dispatcher before working at Hocking College. Wesley worked and retired from Hocking College where he held the positions of police dispatcher, driver and custodian.
Wesley was an NRA member and an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved boating, just going out on the water and listening to nature, hoping to catch the big one. Wesley never met a stranger and was always willing to help others in need. If he could help or fix their problem, he would.
Surviving are his wife of 17 years, Linda Johnson; son, Vance Johnson of Columbus; step-children, Ernie Bridgeman, Sherri Mendez and Willie Bridgeman; grandchildren, Lori Bridgeman, Sylas Johnson, Sydney Johnson, Keith O'Nail, Cayden Hernandez, Matt (Alex) Sayre, Ernie Bridgeman III, Krista (Cody) Bridgeman, and Kelly McQuaid; siblings, Lonnie (Dee) Johnson, Dianne Duncan, Duane (Wendy) Johnson, Kevin Johnson, James (Brenda) Johnson, and Lisa (Kevin) Martin; best friend Dave Koon; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Wesley was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Vickie Woodrum Johnson; infant daughter, Sally; step-grandson, Bryan Bridgeman; and niece, Stacey Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 11:00 am to the time of service on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
