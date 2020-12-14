SHADE – Wesley R. Thomas, 94, Shade, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Hickory Creek of The Plains.
Born June 8, 1926, in Athens County, he was the son of the late Hollie and Hazel Plants Thomas. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and owned Athens Concrete Finishing Co. He was a member of Shade United Methodist Church.
Wes is survived by children, Patty (Don) Bell of Jackson, MI., Stephen (Cathy) Thomas of Albany, Robert (Sandy) Thomas of Shade and Lisa Thomas of Shade; grandchildren, Tony, Misty, Kyle, Ryan, and Sara; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Belle Stover Thomas in 2018; nine brothers and sisters; and a grandson, Timothy.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Athens Memorial Gardens, with Pastors Mark and Debbie officiating.
Military services will be by Albany V.F.W. Post #9893, and Athens K.T. Crossen Post # 21 American Legion.
You may sign his register book at bigonyjordafuneralhome.com.
