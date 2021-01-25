Wilbert Jenkins

CHESTERHILL, OH – Wilbert Wayne Jenkins, 92, of Chesterhill, OH passed away Jan, 20, 2021 at Riverside Landing in McConnelsville, OH.
He was born Jan. 19, 1929 in Zanesville, OH a son of the late Lee and Leora Flowers Jenkins. Wilbert was a heavy equipment operator working in construction and he enjoyed his work. He was a proud member of International Union of Operating Engineers.
He is survived by his daughters, Shelly Dalton of Canton, OH and Arlene Mayle (Terry) of McConnelsville, OH; his four sons, Donnie Jenkins of Florida, Bruce Jenkins (Terri), Kevin Jenkins, and Marvin Jenkins all of Chesterhill, OH; and one sister, Darlene Jenkins of Stewart, OH.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Orpha V. Jenkins; sons, Gregory Jenkins and Jerry Jenkins; sisters, June Hill, Naomi Goins, Mae Singer, Carol Mayle, and Irene Jenkins and brothers, Bob Jenkins and Sharon Jenkins.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you perform an act of kindness in memory of Wilbert. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Jenkins family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.