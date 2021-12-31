Wilbur Conkey

Albany - Wilbur Clarence Conkey, age 95, of Albany, left this world on Dec. 24, 2021. He was born Jan. 20, 1926 in New Marshfield, the son of late Everett Merrill Conkey and Bernice Mohler Conkey. He was a well-known resident of Albany, Ohio.
Wilbur retired in 1989 from the Alexander School System bus maintenance. He also owned and operated his own garage in Albany and gas station in Athens. He served in the US Army, and was a founding member of Albany Volunteer Fire Dept. He was a Boy Scout Troop Master and earned the Eager Beaver Award, serving the Boy Scouts for over 40 years.
He was an endowed member and past master of Albany Lodge F&AM 723, a member and past presiding officer of the Athens York Rite Bodies (serving as past high priest, past illustrious master and past commander), Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, Ohio Priory 18 Knights of the York Cross of Honour, NRA and a life member of Albany VFW Post 9893. He was past President of the Athens County Genealogy Chapter and served on the Board of Trustees of Athens County Historical Society.
Wilbur is leaving behind to mourn his loss, Diane and Virgil Reeves of Albany, Andrew Reeves of Albany, Lynda lrvin of St. Mary's, Ga., Sandy and Jim Dalton of Albany, Jazzlyn Boyd of Albany, Eddie Richmond of Albany and many cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Conkey Nardo.
Wilbur donated his body to the Ohio University Osteopathic Medical College for research. There will be a memorial held on March 6, 2022 at the Albany Masonic Lodge from 2 to 4 p.m. with Masonic services at 4 p.m.
Online obituary and condolence available at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
