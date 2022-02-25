A memorial service will be held for William Conkey on Sunday, March 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Albany Masonic Lodge located behind Suds Monkey on State Route 32/50.
Masonic services will be held at 4 p.m. The VFW Color Guard will do the veterans service after Masonic Temple.
To plant a tree in memory of Wilbur Conkey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
