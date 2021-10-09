Wilbur "Gene" Engle

McArthur - Wilbur Eugene (Gene) Engle, 93, of McArthur, passed away Oct. 5, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. He was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Swan Twp. Vinton County, Ohio, son of the late Herman W. Engle and Clarice O. Burroughs Engle Waldron. Gene was married to Garnet Murphy Engle for 70 years who passed away on Aug. 11, 2021.
Gene started his business career selling firewood and fence posts as a teen. He then purchased a dump truck and delivered coal to Columbus in the evenings after high school. From there, he started Engle Construction Company building many roads and bridges in Southern Ohio, for which he was the proudest. He went on to own several other businesses during his lifetime, some of which included Diamond Stone Quarries, Benedict, Inc. and most recently McArthur Lumber and Post. He was instrumental in the development of the Vinton County Airport and supported many local organizations.
He was a Korean Conflict Veteran of the United States Army, a devoted businessman and loved checking on his cattle and farming operation. He was a member of several local organizations and enjoyed spending quality time with his family.
Gene is survived by a daughter, Lisa Graves of McArthur; granddaughters, Ashley (Josh) Ervin of New Plymouth and Allison (Alex) Graves-Fowler of Carthage, New York; four step-granddaughters; great-grandchildren, Rhone and Alayna Fowler and Canyon Ervin; several step-great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Harbarger of Logan and James West of McArthur.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Betty McCann and brothers Jerry Engle, Gary Engle and Donnie McDowell.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Gene Engle to one of the following, Vinton Co. Airport Pilots and Boosters Assoc. c/o Dan Alder, Treas., 485 Richland Ave, Athens, Ohio 45701, or the Vinton Co. Agricultural Society in support of 4-H P.O. Box 241, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
