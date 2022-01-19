New Lexington - William "Bill" Azbell, 85, of SKLD Nursing Home, New Lexington, Ohio, formerly of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Bill was born on Nov. 7, 1936, in Dorr Run, Ohio. He was the son of the late William and Auldine Azbell. He worked as a retired refrigeration repairman.
He is survived by children, William and Retha Azbell of Lyman, SC, John and Stacy Azbell of Euclid, OH, Melissa Colvin of Nelsonville, OH, Vicky and Terry Cain of Murray City, OH; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Azbell; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and life-long friend, Danny Simms.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Azbell; son, Paul Azbell; daughter, Sandy Ratliff; and brother, Joe Azbell.
Services will be Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Warren-Brown Funeral Hoime, Nelsonville, Ohio, with Robert Vanbibber officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Friends may call, at the funeral home, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences William Azbell
