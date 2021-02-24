William Baringer

GUYSVILLE – William Edwin Baringer, 93, of Guysville, died Monday morning, Feb. 22, 2021 at his home.
Born Dec. 29, 1927 in Canton, he was the son of the late Edwin and Lucille Baringer.
After serving his country in the Korean War, Bill, as he was known, moved to Guysville to pursue farming with his wife, Maxine Midkiff, whom he married in 1950 and preceded him in death in 2012. In addition to a lifetime of farming, he retired from Alexander Local Schools as a bus driver with over 20 years of service. He will be sadly missed by his family and the many lives he touched.
He is survived by three children, Barbara of Springfield, William L. (Ginger) of Guysville, Larry (Terrie) of Guysville; two brothers, John (Mary) of Canton, Roy (Clara) of Oldsmar, Florida; six grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters; four brothers; and a grandson.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice or to The Athens AmVets Post 76 for veterans, 20 Campbell Street, Athens, Ohio 45701. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
