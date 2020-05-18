REEDSVILLE – William Bartlett Sharp, 82 of Reedsville, Ohio died at the Overbrook Rehab Center in Middleport, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Sharp; four sons and a daughter, Brian Sharp (Stacie), Karen Brechbuhl (Ross), Kevin Sharp, Bill Van Dyke, and Mark Van Dyke; his grandchildren and a sister, Ruth Scarberry.

Visitation will be Wednesday, from 6-7 p.m. Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

