William "Bill" Foughty, Jr.

Newnan - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Howard Foughty Jr. (61), a beloved husband, father, and papa. He passed away peacefully at his home in Newnan, GA on July 3, 2021 after suffering a year-long battle with GBM brain cancer.
Bill was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on December 5, 1959 to William and June Foughty. He grew up with his sister, Teresa, and married his high school sweetheart, Pam Hooper. They got married August 21, 1982 and would be celebrating 39 years of marriage this August!
Bill graduated high school valedictorian, obtained his undergraduate degree at Ohio University, and went on to finish his Masters in electrical engineering at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. Bill had an extremely successful career that developed through experiences with many companies. This led his family to several different homes in 7 different states and finally to Georgia, where they planned to retire. He inspired many along the way and was an incredible leader throughout his career.
Bill loved to travel. He traveled for work overseas often and was always looking for his next adventure with his wife or family. Some of his memorable trips included Italy, France, Hawaii, Ireland, the mountains, Puerto Rico, Alaska, Aruba, China, India, The Bahamas, a Mediterranean Cruise, and our last family trip was to Disneyworld. His favorite trip every year was driving up the coast to watch the leaves change in the fall and relax with a glass of wine.
Bill is survived by his wife Pam Foughty and their 3 children, Alicia Murdy (son-in-law Jeremy), Tyler Foughty (daughter-in-law Megan), and Paige Morrow (son-in-law Cody); his 3 grandchildren, JJ (2), Mettah (7), and Teagan (3.5); his sister, Teresa Johnson of Lancaster, Ohio (brother-in-law Rocky) and his parents William and June Foughty of Redtown, Ohio.
If Bill wasn't at home taking care of his lawn, booking his next vacation, or woodworking in the garage, you could find him cruising in his sports car with the windows down and loud music thumping out of the speakers! He had a passion for watching his children succeed and was always there to cheer them on. He will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him, professionally and personally.
Per his wishes, the family will be hosting a celebration of life, which will take place on August 21, 2021 at the Coweta Club in Arbor Springs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Located at 300 Arbor Springs Parkway, Newnan Georgia 30265. All are welcome to drop by or relax and stay awhile to visit! Food and refreshments will be made available.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.glioblastomafoundation.org. Please share your condolences, stories, and memories for the family to enjoy online at www.Mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580 William "Bill" Foughty, Jr.
