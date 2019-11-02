ATHENS — William "Bill" Staron passed peacefully at The Laurels of Athens on Oct. 21, 2019, at 101 years of age.
Born Dec. 13, 1917 in Cleveland, he was the son of the late William and Alice Adams Staron. He owned and ran a hardware store in East Cleveland (Best Hardware...”not the biggest, but the best”) for over 40 years.
He is survived by his three sons, William (Nancy), Robert (Madeline) and Timothy (Randy); five grandchildren (Kristen, Virginia, Kathleen, William and Alexander); and eight great-grandchildren (Nicholas, Chloe, Samuel, Ava, William, Owen, Morgan and Noah).
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice, of 65 years whom he met in Cairo, Egypt while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, and his daughter, Susanne.
Services will be held at the Western Reserve National Military Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio, sometime in the spring.
Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home.
