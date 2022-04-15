Port Charlotte, FL - William "Bill" was born in Nelsonville, Ohio to Oliver and Pearl Bishop on October 26, 1931, the 3rd of 6 children. Bill graduated high school in 1949 and as soon as he turned 18 joined the US Army Air Corp that later became the US Air Force. That became his life for 23 years. He served all over the world, which included serving in two war, Korea and Vietnam, and retired as a MSgt in 1972 and settled with his family back in Ohio. Bill then began his career at KalKan Foods and then retired from there.
Bill was proud to be a member of the Veterans of Foreign War for 69 years serving as Post Commander of Post 6065 in Columbus, Ohio and Post 5690 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, 1st wife and mother of his children, Natalie, 2nd wife, Margaret, daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Steven Hustead, sisters Wilma Hughes and Loretta Brown and brother Oliver Bishop,Jr. Also predeceased by 2 son-in-laws Mike Weaver and Jon Gaetos and in-laws Natale and Edna Polifroni. Bill is survived by children Theresa (Martin) Burright, Barbara Gaetos, Bill (Terri) Bishop, grandchildren Jeanne (Guy) Gray, Jon (Michelle) Gaetos, Erin (Noah) Adams, Michael (Rhonda) Weaver, Bill Bishop and 13 great grandchildren.
Also survived by sisters Anita McDonald and Ann Bishop and many nieces and nephews and friends.
A memorial service for Bill and Margaret will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. A V.F.W. and Auxiliary service will also be held on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com William Bishop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.