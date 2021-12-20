William Cuckler

Athens - Dr. William Raymond Cuckler of Athens died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at his home. He was born Oct. 4, 1937, at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Athens. He was the son of the late Raymond Ernest Cuckler and Mary Truax Cuckler and stepson of Elizabeth Bolin Cuckler.
He graduated from Athens High School in 1955 and received his pre-dentistry degree from Ohio University in 1959. At Ohio University, he was a member of the TKE fraternity and the Pershing Rifles Military fraternity. William was a 1962 graduate of The Ohio State University School of Dentistry and received a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree.
Upon graduation, he served as a captain in the US Army Dental Corps. William returned to Athens after discharge in 1965 and opened his dental practice on Court Street. He served on the staff at O'Bleness Hospital as a dental surgeon, was an adjunct professor in community dentistry at Ohio University and was the dental director for the State of Ohio Department of Mental Health at the Athens Mental Hospital and Gallipolis Developmental Center. Professional memberships included the Ohio State Dental Society, Ray Winkle Dental Society, and the American Dental Society. He retired from private practice in 2010.
Local memberships included the Athens Elks, Amesville Grange, Canaanville United Methodist Church and the Athens Harmonica Club. He served on the Federal Hocking School Board for 21 years and was a member of the Ohio School Board Association. He was selected as Southeast Ohio School Board Member of the Year.
Bill was a strong supporter of agriculture education and was active in local 4H clubs and was a buyer for 50 years at the Athens County Junior Livestock Sale. In 1969, the family purchased Hemlock Hill Farm and renovated the 1832 farmhouse. William was a true arborist and loved planting and growing trees and has many varieties growing today on his farm. William was an accomplished musician playing with various groups and artists in the Southeast Ohio area. His greatest love was jamming with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Goldsberry Cuckler; seven children, Tad Cuckler of Athens, Tracy (Lee) Browning of Fredericksburg, VA, Mike (Regina) Cuckler of Athens, Karen Cuckler (Paul Hill) of Albany, Amy (Mike) Russell of Athens, Jennifer (Mark) Lovitt of Wilmington, NC and Steve (Marjan) Cuckler of Delaware, OH; three sisters, Debbie (Chuck) Keller, Randi (Ted) Gillette, and Patsy White; a sister-in-law, Judith Goldsbery; 16 grandchildren; Michael, Julia, David, Rosson, Chaz, Matthew, Chanda, Andrew, Luke, Jacob, Mary Jess, Caleb, Lola, Libby, Lacy Ray, and Lincoln and 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents and step mother, he is preceded in death by a brother in law, Paul White.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jagers Funeral Home in Athens with Buford Brown officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to FFA Alumni Association, Federal Hocking FFA, Federal Hocking HS/MS, Stewart, OH 45778. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. William Cuckler
