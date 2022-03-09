Athens - William Alfred (Fred) Rickey of Athens, Ohio, died on March 4, 2022. He was born July 26, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio, to William and Betty (Chester) Rickey.
He grew up in Circleville, Ohio, graduated from Circleville High School, attended Ohio University, and entered the U.S. Army.
Following basic training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, he completed a tour of duty in Germany. Subsequently he graduated from Hocking Technical College as a registered nurse. He worked as a nurse in health care facilities in southern Ohio and West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by Carlyn, his wife of 35 years; daughter, Hannah of Madison, Wisconsin; son, Nathan of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Elizabeth (Hanns) Pieper and Lynn (William) Penland of Evansville, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Fred was a loyal volunteer at Monday Lunch at First United Methodist Church and at Morrison Elementary School library where he read to the students for over 20 years. He was an avid and insatiable reader, always eager to tell you about the great book he was currently reading. He was well known for his quick, entertaining wit and unique humor. He had broad interests, including a passion for cars and motorcycles, snow skiing, music, cooking, and exploring the great outdoors, but his life revolved around his love for his family and his many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the OU Inn on Saturday, March 19 with Pastor Robert McDowell officiating. A reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Plains Public Library, Morrison-Gordon Elementary School Library, or First United Methodist Church Monday Lunch ministry.
William (Fred) Rickey
