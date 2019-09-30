CHESTERHILL — William G. “Wee Wee” Mayle, 48, of Chesterhill, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Riverside Landing Nursing Home.
Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Hermon Church near Amesville. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the services.
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill is handling the arrangements. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
