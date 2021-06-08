Chauncey - William Lee Gretz, Sr., 64, of Chauncey, passed away June 4, 2021, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Born May 12, 1957, in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late William "Babe" Gretz and LouAnn Fouty.
He was a proud United States Army veteran with 20 years of dedicated service and a lifetime member of The Plains VFW 7174. While serving, he spent 10 years living at Ft. Bragg, NC, and 9.5 years in Baumholder, Germany.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Noreen K. Vamos Gretz; children, Comellia Sue Gretz, Shawna Babe (Jim) Matheny, WIlliam Lee "Billy" Gretz, Jr.; grandchildren, William Lee Dowler, Destiny Babe Hart, Mickenzy Ray Hart, William Lee Gretz, III, Kaylee Sue Gretz, Devin Newsom, Kylie Newsom, Saleen, James, Aiden, Arianna; sisters, Linda Stumbo of Nelsonville, Brenda Kasler of Nelsonville, Debbie Giddy of Guelth, Canada; brother, David (Sheryl) Gretz of Logan; step-father, Jerry Fouty; two fur friends, Mugs and Brownie; four special friends, Frank Kelsey of Chauncey, Dave Milner of Pomeroy, Stanley Jackson of Seattle Washington, and Andrew Johnson of Pittsburg, PA.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Elsie Vamos and his fur friend, Gypsy.
A funeral service is 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Debbie Koons officiating. You may call upon the family on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. At his request, cremation will follow services. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. William Gretz, Sr.
