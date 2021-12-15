Nelsonville - William H. Wilson, 92, of Nelsonville, formerly of The Plains, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
He was born Sept. 4, 1929, in The Plains, son of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Montgomery) Wilson.
William retired from AEP after over 30 years of service. He was a union representative for employees at the Poston Power Plant.
He served four years in the U.S. Army. He spent most of that time stationed in Germany, where he worked mainly as a medic. He also enjoyed playing baseball, for his unit, in his off time.
He was a life member of the Athens Elk Lodge #973, Nelsonville VFW Post #3467, Athens American Legion Post #21; and a life member of 65 plus years at the Trimble Masonic Lodge #557.
He lived most of his life in The Plains, where he was very active in the community. He served on the school board for several years and also helped acquire the land donated for the new school in The Plains.
He loved baseball and his favorite teams were the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees. He loved gardening and sharing with others. He will be sadly missed by his family and all his friends and people he met.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Green-Wilson; daughter, Linda Baysa of Powell, Ohio; son, William R. Wilson of Athens; stepsons, David (Yvonne) Sufronko of Nelsonville and Steven (Melissa) Green of Nelsonville; stepdaughter, Linda (Larry) George of Nelsonville; special grandson, Burt (Maggie) Wilson of Logan; special great-grandson, Carl (Blu) Scott of Athens; eight grandchildren, Angie, Julie, Jill, Burt, Nicole, Misty, Billie, and Sara; 11 step-grandchildren, Brandy, David, Michael, Nicholas, Alexis, Isaac, Hayden, Austin, Gina, Kyle, and Brandon; 16 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Merritt Wilson of Nelsonville and David (Ruthie) Wilson of The Plains; sisters, Marilyn Sparks of Logan and Wyona Puckett of The Plains.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife and mother of his children, Jean (Tryon) Wilson; second wife, Barbara Sufronko Wilson; brothers, Richard Wilson, Paul Wilson, and Jack Wilson; sister, Wanda Jayjohn; daughter, Shirley Ann; step-sons, Dale Sufronko and Paul Sufronko; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville with military honors conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. The family kindly asks that all those visiting to please wear a mask.
www.cardaras.com. William H. Wilson
