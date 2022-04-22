Athens - William F. Hedrick, 81, Athens, passed away Wednesday April 20, 2022,
at his residence.
Born August 2, 1940, in Bedford Township, Meigs County, he was the son
of the late Edward H. and Virginia Bailey Hedrick. He was a retired electrician,
and a member of the Savannah Lodge #466, Scottish Rite, York Rite, and
Eastern Star, a former advisor for 4-H, DeMolay and Rainbow Girls.
He is survived by children William (Linda) Hedrick Jr. of Middletown, Ohio,
Barbara (Mike) Wetherell of Thornville, Ohio; grandchildren Christina Hedrick
Watson of South Dakota, Kevin Ray Wetherell of Rushville, Ohio, and Kimberly
Rene Wetherell of Thornville, Ohio; 2 great-grandchildren; and a sister Donna (David)
Keller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie K. Dicken
Hedrick and a sister April.
Graveside services are Saturday April 23, 2022, at 11:30 AM in Haning Cemetery,
Shade, Ohio.
William Hedrick
