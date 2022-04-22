Athens - William F. Hedrick, 81, Athens, passed away Wednesday April 20, 2022,

at his residence.

Born August 2, 1940, in Bedford Township, Meigs County, he was the son

of the late Edward H. and Virginia Bailey Hedrick. He was a retired electrician,

and a member of the Savannah Lodge #466, Scottish Rite, York Rite, and

Eastern Star, a former advisor for 4-H, DeMolay and Rainbow Girls.

He is survived by children William (Linda) Hedrick Jr. of Middletown, Ohio,

Barbara (Mike) Wetherell of Thornville, Ohio; grandchildren Christina Hedrick

Watson of South Dakota, Kevin Ray Wetherell of Rushville, Ohio, and Kimberly

Rene Wetherell of Thornville, Ohio; 2 great-grandchildren; and a sister Donna (David)

Keller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie K. Dicken

Hedrick and a sister April.

Graveside services are Saturday April 23, 2022, at 11:30 AM in Haning Cemetery,

Shade, Ohio.

