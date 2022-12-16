William Kiser

Albany - William (Bill) Edward Kiser,70, of Albany, OH passed away Monday December 12th, 2022. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on April 16th 1952 in Oak Hill, Ohio. He graduated from Southwestern High School in Gallia County. After his time in the United States Army, he earned his BA from Rio Grande College in 1976. He received his Master's of Education from Ohio University in 1981.

