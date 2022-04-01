William L. Breeze, 85, of Logan, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan.
He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Kimberly, Ohio, the son of the late William L. and Kathleen (Hayden) Breeze. He was married to the late Laurene (Cottrill) Breeze.
William was a 1955 graduate of Nelsonville High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. He was retired from Kroger in Logan where he worked as a retail clerk.
William is survived by his son, William L. (Stella Singer) Breeze of Cleveland; daughter, Karen Lynn Breeze of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Joseph Marchaza, Jennifer Stivison, Jeremy Stivison, David Anderson, Alicia (Daniel, Jr) Cook, Dwayne Breeze, Jamie Lehman, and Amber Stewart; great grandchildren, Emma McClain, Aiden McClain, Kinsley Cook, Waylon Cook, Damien Stivison, Domanic Stivison, Donavyn Stivison, and Deegan Stivison; and sister, Phyllis (Glen) Powers of Orrville.
In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by his daughters, Anita Kay Breeze and Cheryl Ann Linton; and grandsons, Dustin Redmon and Joshua Breeze.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
