Glouster, Ohis -
William L. Handa age 80 of Glouster, Ohio passed away peacefully at HIckory Creek Nursing Center on 7/3/2021 after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Maggie (Nicholson) Hogue and Harold (Doe) Hogue; and wife Mary Handa. He was the father of four children, Lisa (Handa) Fain, Lori (Handa) Holdren, William Handa, and Billie Jo Handa. He had 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
William was a Christian man who loved visits from his pastor and hearing the word of God. He was an avid outdoorsman and an expert marksman and knew the woods like the back of his hand. He loved hunting and fishing. He will be missed by many.
There will not be a service at this time, but a celebration of life at a later date.
Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for thou art with me. William L. Handa
