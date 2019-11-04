UNION FURNACE — William L. Shepler, Sr., 78, passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, when he succumbed to pancreatic cancer.
Known by everyone as Pastor Bill, he left this earth to joyously walk into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Pastor Bill spent a lifetime in service to others and was cherished by many. His desire to serve mankind was apparent every day in the lives he touched.
He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, papa and great-grand papa. God, family, others, self is how he lived every day. Pastor Bill was an enthusiastic fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Verna (Hollis) Shepler; a daughter, Robin Shepler Ingle; a son, Shane Gross; a grandson, Timothy Ingle; a great-granddaughter, Leighton Morris; a sister, Ava Valdinger; a sister and brother-in-law, Minnie and George Smith; and dear friend, Marsha Mace.
Pastor Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra (Cox) Shepler, whom he loved deeply for 63 years. He is also survived by two sons, William, Jr. (Susan) Shepler and John Shepler, and two daughters, Kimberly Shepler and Tammie Allen. He was very proud of his grandchildren, Rachel (Clayton) Olive, Bethany Zimmerman, Philip (Katrina) Miller-Ingle, Michael (Ashley) Ingle, Amanda (JD) Morris, Kip (Allie) Shepler, Katherine (Jeff) Hill and Ashley (Derrick) Waters; and his great-grandchildren, Valerie Olive, Caelin Miller-Ingle, Parker Ingle, Cadence Morris, Jacob Morris, Landon Morris, Dylan Shepler, Mason Hill, Peyton Waters, Jaden Waters, and Carter Waters. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Joyce) Shepler, and his sister, Barbara (Terry) Mooreland, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and close friends.
Born on Sept. 22, 1941, at the Cook House in Carrollton, Ohio, he attended school in Harrison and Tuscarawas Counties. He became an ordained minister and for over 45 years served in the First Church of God (Anderson, Indiana) and the United Methodist Church. He pastored churches in Antrim, Winterset, Athens and Union Furnace, Ohio, and in Newton and Topeka, Kansas.
There will be a celebration of Pastor Bill's life at the Union Furnace United Methodist Church, 18213 Main St., Union Furnace, on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m., followed by a time of fellowship during which a meal will be provided by the Shepler family. The service will be officiated by Rev. Daniel Legg and Pastor Mark Barrell, with a song service being led by Jeff McDonald and his gospel group, The Singing Hymns.
In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Pastor Bill's memory, to FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 96 W. Hunter St., Suite B, Logan, OH 43138.
The Shepler family thanks everyone for their kindness. Arrangements are by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.