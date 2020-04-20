William Love

ATHENS – William R. Love, Sr., 85, of Athens, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 16, 2020. He was born Jan. 24, 1935.
He was a 1954 graduate of Athens high School and was a Veteran of the US Army serving in Germany from 1958-1959 as a Specialist 4th class. He was retired after 29 years of service from the US Postal Service. He enjoyed reading history, music of all kinds and was a proud supporter and fan of his grandson’s bands Mutalitia and Empirian and their members.
He loved the outdoors, working on outdoor projects and sitting on his porch feeding the squirrels, chipmunks and birds. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years, Patty A. Love; his grandson, Chris Love; his daughter-in-law, Christi Love, all of Athens. He is also survived by his sister, Olive “Sis” Jones of Melbourne, FL; brother-in-law, Richard (Dale) Bobo of Rapid City, SD; sister-in-law, Rose Ann Bobo of McArthur; brothers-in-law, Stephen (Myong) Bobo of Vacaville, CA, Vernon (Juanita) Bobo of McArthur, Harley Bobo, Jr., of San Francisco, CA; sister-in-law, Linda (John) Ward of McArthur; and several nieces andmnephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, William R. Love, Jr. in 2015; and a brother-in-law, Donald Bobo.
Special thanks to the Athens County Hospice Nurses Kara and Jess and social worker Tammy.
There will be no services at this time. Cremation is being handled by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.