William McCathren

ALBANY – William Bryan McCathren, 47, Albany, passed away Thursday Feb. 25, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.
Born Aug. 2, 1973, in Athens, he was the son of Roger Lee McCathren, and Brenda Sue Gambill Warren. He was a self-employed truck driver, having driven for several companies.
Bryan is survived by children, Cailyn (Nick) Merrill, Kyle McCathren and Kensie McCathren; granddaughter, Bayleigh Merrill; parents, Roger and Vicki McCathren, Brenda and Wayne Warren; siblings, Tracy McCathren (Bub Turner), Jenny Yates, Nolan Yates (Bobbi), Nathan Yates (Katy); niece and nephew, Macey and Casey Jordan; and fiance’ Tawnya James.
He was preceded in death by step-father, Stan Ragan; grandparents, Bill and June Gambill, and Harrold and Velma McCathren.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
