Albany - William "Bill" E. Miller, 93, Albany, passed away December 14, 2022,
at The Laurels of Athens after an extended illness. He was a member of the Romans Road Church at The Laurels and previouslyattended Albany Baptist Church.
Born September 1, 1929, in Athens, he was the son of the late
Ethel Mansfield and William Miller. Bill was a Navy Veteran where he was a storekeeper.
He easily made friends with many people. Bill worked at the copper mines
with Phelps Dodge Copper Corp. in Bisbee, Arizonia, he also worked for Fuller Brush, Athens Mental Health Center, and retired from Peoples Life Insurance Company.
He was married 68 years to Barbara L. Bolin Miller, who passed November 17, 2020. Bill has been looking for her since that time, and now along with seeing Jesus, has now reunited with Barbara and their children Tammy and Marck Miller, who have previously passed. In addition, he was also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Beatrice B. and Lloyd S. Bolin, a sister-in-law
Bartha (Rich) Caravantes of San Diego, CA., brothers-in-law Dwight (Mary Jo) Bolin, and Robert E. Bolin of Albany.
Bill is survived by his brother-in-law Barry (Lynne) Bolin of Albany, and several
nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank, The Laurels staff for all the great care given to Bill.
Visitation is Monday 11:00-11:30 AM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Graveside officiated by Pastor Barry Bolin and Military Services by Albany VFW Post 9893, and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion, will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.
