William Mingus

Glouster - William (Bill) Fredrick Mingus, age 69 of Bishopville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 after two years of cancer treatment. He was born on June 16, 1952 and resided in Jacksonville, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Judy Clifford Curry Mingus; very special grandson, Steven Williamson Jr.; brother, Frank Mingus of Glouster; sister, Virginia (Greg) Irwin of Sunbury; sister-in-law, Donna Mingus; five stepchildren, Heath Curry of Apple Creek, Paul Curry of Albany, Heather Curry of Mineral, Abby (Kirk) Hillyer of Glouster, Adam (Michelle) Curry, of Johnstown; six stepgrandchildren, Steven (Kelsey Nelson) Williamson Jr. of Chauncey, Ohio, Emma Wheeler, Andrew Wheeler, Micah Wheeler, Ella Wheeler, and Evva Boles all of Mineral, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest (Junior) Mingus of Jacksonville, Ohio; mother, Mary Bendervich Mingus of Jacksonville, Ohio, and brother, Rich Mingus of Jacksonville, Ohio.
While growing up in Jacksonville, Bill's fondest memories were of being a part of a Little League baseball team, playing ball with the neighbors, spending time at the river with his Uncle Dicky Mingus, Aunt Shirley Mingus, and Grandma Mingus, fishing, and hunting.
He successfully played sports during his high school years with his childhood friend, Bobby Leaper. They attend school together from kindergarten to graduation. When the two of them got together, fond memories were retold and childhood adventures were enjoyed all over again.
After high school, Bill volunteered for the Army draft in the 82nd Airborne Division. He learned morse code and to use a radio for communications. He also jumped out of helicopters. He was proud to have served his country and to be called a veteran.
After the army, he worked for the railroad, preached for the Bible Church and various other positions until he retired from the Asbestos Shop at Ohio University. Bill was member of the Athens Bible Church, The Plains, Ohio, an avid Trimble Tomcat Fan.
He quoted John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth on Him shall not perish but have everlasting life" to everyone he met. His desire was to spread the gospel of Christ so unbelievers will be saved and believers encouraged. He completed his earthly calling and went to heaven Friday evening after two years of cancer treatment.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Pastor Bill Hixson officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Army.
Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Chapel on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Chix-4-A-Cure, 8314 State Route 685, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. William Mingus
