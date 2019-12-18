NELSONVILLE — William “Bill” Daniel Palmer, 81, of Logan, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 3, 1938 in Chillicothe, he was the son of the late William Edward Palmer and Evelyn Mae (Conway) Coakley.
Bill had worked as a boiler operator for American Electric Power for 55 years.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Norma Jean (Howdyshell) Palmer; three children, Debbie (Joe) Nudo of Athens, Keith (Sandy) Palmer of Nelsonville, and Laura (George Hess) Palmer of Albany; four stepsons, Rob (Beth) Myers of Aurora, Colorado, Jan (Pam) Myers of Logan, Jerry Myers of Logan, and Tim (Susie) Myers of McConnelsville, Ohio; grandchildren, Tony “T.J.” Breeze, Mandy Joseph, and Jamie Freeland; step-grandchildren, Brittany, Lacy, Levi, Mallory, and Amanda Myers, and Cassi Putman; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and his beloved dog Sam.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his step-father Vern “Snap” Coakley; his infant sister Charlotte Ann Palmer; and his brother John Coakley.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home – Logan, Ohio with Chaplain Mark Linn of FairHope Hospice of Lancaster, Ohio officiating.
Burial will follow in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Friends may call Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bill’s family would like to thank the staff at FairHope Hospice and Palliative Care in Lancaster, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
