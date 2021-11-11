Nelsonville - William Stacy Parker, 58 of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. He was born July 27, 1963, in Nelsonville. He was the son of the late William Henry and Dora Harry Parker.
He was a self-employed construction contractor and was a member of the Jacksonville VFW.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher William (Natashia) Parker of Nelsonville and Joshua (Shireen) Parker of Glouster, currently stationed in Germany; four grandchildren, Chelse, Lillian, Amelia and Riley; one brother David Parker of Louisiana; one sister, Debbie Parker of Austin, Tx; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Parker; one sister, Florette Leach; grandparents Ernie and Florence Parker; and a special grandmother Cybil Kurtzman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Jon Hanning officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at the Maplewood Cemetery at a later date. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
William Parker
