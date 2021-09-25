Worthington - Professor William S.Romoser died at home on May 5, 2021. He was born in Columbus on October 18, 1940, to Dr. and Mrs. William Karl Romoser.
During his 45-year career at Ohio University, he taught classes in entomology, epidemiology and international development; wrote four editions of his general entomology textbook; worked many summers at the US Army Research Institute for Infectious Disease and co-founded the OU Tropical Disease Institute.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, his daughters, Suzanna Gussler, Anne (Gord) Bell, Regan (Michael) Welch, and Kelley (Chris) Vogel, four grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Services will be held on Oct. 2 in Worthington. For details, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON funeral home.
William Romoser
