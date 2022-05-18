William Shust

Glouster - William J. Shust, 76 of Glouster passed away Monday May 16, 2022, at his residence. Born August 16, 1945, in Athens, he was the son of the late Alex and Dorothy Brown Shust. He was a 1963 graduate of Glouster High School. He was an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam as a door gunner from May to August 1967 with the 240th Assault Helicopter Company "Greyhounds", 214th Aviation Battalion, 12th Aviation Group, and the 1st Aviation Brigade. He retired from the Ohio National Guard in 1995 and from Meigs Mine #2 in 2002. He was a member of the Glouster American Legion Post #414 for 54 years, a lifetime member of The Plains V.F.W. Post #7174, and a member of the Trimble Masonic Lodge F.&A.M. #557. Bill enjoyed listening to 50's era music, fishing, hiking, and watching WWII and western movies. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Katherine Triplett Shust; children, William (Sara Allen) Jr., Michael (Angela), Brian, and Jennifer Shust; stepchildren, Lonnie (Wendy) Turner and Kimberlee Turner; grandchildren, Tanaya Dixon, Joe Dixon Jr., Mikey (Abby) Shust, Lexi (Aaron Oakley) Shust, Sierra (Bradly Vore) Shust, Caitlyn Shust, Jacob Shust, Sarissa Shust; god granddaughter, Chloe Nott; great grandchildren, Blake Stanley and Bradly Vore; siblings, Mike (Christy) Shust, Debbie (Jack) Sanders, and Sheila and special brother-in-law, Rich Arnold; several nephews; special friends, James Shafer, Sondra Shuttleworth, and Mary Belle Andrews; and Buster, his therapy dog.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Beverly Turner.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday May 21, 2022, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Dave Couch officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the United States Army and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where there will be a Masonic Service held at 7:30 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 3 E. Chestnut St. #416, Columbus, OH 43215 or the Chix-4-A-Cure, 8314 State Route 685, Glouster, OH 45732. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. William Shust
