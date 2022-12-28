William L. "Will" Simonton, age 76, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away December 26, 2022 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Will was born October 19, 1946 in Vinton County to Lloyd Simonton and Mabel Wycuff Simonton. He was a 1967 graduate of Nelsonville High School; played track and football; worked for the Sohio Station in Nelsonville; worked 14 years at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, was sexton of the cemetery for a few years; worked at Altier's Tree Service and Effaws; retired from Hocking College; member of the Old Timers Association; formerly a member of The Elks and Eagles; and was an outdoorsman.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years Jean Ann Jacobs Simonton; daughter Mary Ann Simonton of Nelsonville; brother James Simonton (Betty Tucker) of Nelsonville, sister Kathryn Bell of Orlando, FL; special friend Albert Vaught Jr. of Glouster; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Will was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ann Mae Rusconi, Mary Gobel; brothers Lloyd Simonton Jr., Marion David Simonton, Raymond E. Simonton; mother-in-law and father-in-law Celia & Gerald C. "Jake" Jacobs.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm Friday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed 4-8pm Thursday at the funeral home.
