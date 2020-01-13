THE PLAINS — William Ray Smith, 73, The Plains, passed away at Hickory Creek Nursing Home on Jan. 12, 2020.
Bill was born Aug. 11, 1946 in Athens at Sheltering Arms Hospital, he was the son of the late Raymond G. and June E. Smith. He attended Shade School and worked for Athens Landmark for many years.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Eing of Millfield; son, Bryan Llewellyn of The Plains; sisters, Mary Young of The Plains, Marilyn Smith and Carolyn Hopkins of Logan, and Sandra Syrus of Gallipolis; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, and sister, Janice V. Smith.
Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2020 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be at 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Warren-Brown Funeral Home to help pay for expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
