ATHENS — William D. Stoessel, loving husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Athens at the age of 82 with his wife of 49 years by his side.
A resident of Athens, Bill was born in Delaware and grew up in Connecticut, but spent the majority of his adult life in Hudson, Ohio. After working more than 30 years for Kelly Springfield Tires, Bill retired to Surf City, North Carolina, but years later returned home to Ohio and Athens to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Passionate about his family, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bill was a legendary storyteller known for Thanksgiving poems, sometimes questionable jokes and unabashed pride in his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Carol (Ulbrich) Stoessel; their two children, Eric Stoessel (Amy) of North Ridgeville and Kerry Pigman (Ryan) of Athens; brother Steve Stoessel; sister Jill Leslie (Richard); and grandchildren Will, Andy, Matty and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his father, Hans Stoessel; and mother, Roberta Stoessel.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Athens County Foundation, PO Box 366, Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may leave a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.