William W. Evans, age 92, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Feb. 26, 2022 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
William was born Nov. 20, 1929 in Hocking County to Guy and Carrie Evans. William retired from GE of Logan after many years with the company. William was a proud Korean War Era veteran, and served as a past president of the Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad committee. He was an auxiliary officer with the rank of captain for the Logan Police Department for 20 years. William also served the community as a paramedic for the Hocking County EMS, and as a civil defense director for Hocking County.
Surviving are his children, William Evans Jr., Rita (Steve) Barron, and Ric (Cindy) Evans; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Sam) Lauria, Patrick (Erin) Evans, Kelly (Michael Holcomb) Barron-Holcomb, and Nicholas (Lauren) Evans; great-grandchildren, Max, Kendell, Jae, Maysen, and Meyer; sister-in-law, Clara Grenier; and several nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his spouse, Genevieve B. Evans; parents, Guy and Carrie Evans; infant daughter, Kathy Lyn Evans; twin sister, Myrtle Cecil; and sister, Rhea Barber.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 4 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
In leu of flowers, the family has asked to please make donations to the Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad in William's name.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences.
