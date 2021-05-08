Athens - William C. Whitlatch, Jr., Buzz to all who knew him, passed away peacefully at his home in New Marshfield on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the age of 69. He was born on March 29, 1952, in Athens, Ohio. Buzz was the son of the late William "Carl" Whitlatch Sr. and Delores Cupit Whitlatch.
Buzz graduated from Alexander High School in 1970. He started working at McBee Systems during high school and retired after 38 years of service. Buzz had a love for motorcycles. He competed in enduro and motocross in his younger years and enjoyed his Harley Davidson later in life. He also loved everything outdoors.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Tracy Talbert Whitlatc; their daughter, Sara (Ben Carsey) Whitlatch; a son, William "Bill" C. Whitlatch III, (Karen) and children Aidan and Morgan of Lancaster; Douglas Lee Whitlatch (Morgan) and children Colton and Wren of Albany; and daughter, Jessica Lee (Amy) and children Peyton and Griffin of Canal Winchester. Also surviving are his sister, Carla (Larry Buell) Hudnell; a niece, Carleen (Robert) Dotson and their daughter, Carlee, all of Athens; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Talbert; and sisters-in-law, Connie Dugan and Susan (Dan) Christman, all of Glouster; nieces and nephews, Keith (Emily) Dugan, Krista (Nick) Jacobs, Kelsey (Seth) Jones, Alison (Brian) Camechis, and Mark (Ashley) Christman.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Talbert; and brother-in-law, David Hudnell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 11, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, from noon to 2 p.m.
With the services immediately following. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. William Whitlatch
