Shade - Shade - William Young III, 63, Athens, passed away Tuesday November 15, 2022,
in Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
Born September 27, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late
William Jr. and Carrie Stebbins Young. He was an Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Ferguson Young; a sister Addie Young.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by sisters Jimetta
Stevens, and Carolyn Young, brothers Leonard and James Williams.
William was most proud of his sobriety, dying 10 years sober. He had gone from being homeless to owning a car, getting married to a woman who loved him very much, to owning a home. He was also very proud of his military service (Army) and spent a lot of time helping veterans in need. He made many friends in the area. It was certainly an adjustment from growing up in a city to coming to a rural area and he learned to appreciate country life, even becoming friends with a cow or two.
He loved infusion jazz and his cats, who are too many to name. His favorite cat, Newton, grieves to this day. His kindness was shown by often giving people and animals rides and buying gas for strangers in need.
Lastly, William was a hard worker, capable of fixing about anything and remodeling houses. His results were impeccable. He was proud of the good work he did and kept a photo album of his work, happy to show it to his wife and many friends.
His sense of humor was beyond funny. When asked how he was doing, he replied, "I'm alright, the world is all wrong" with a huge smile. He'd get frustrated because a restaurant gave him only a half piece of cheese on his fish sandwich and he believed that is absolutely not what the commercial showed. He was frequent customer of the Better Business Bureau about such things.
We all love you and miss you, William. You were truly one of a kind.
