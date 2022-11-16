William Young Nov 16, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Athens - William Young III, 63, Athens, passed away Tuesday November 15, 2022,in Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.Born September 27, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the lateWilliam Jr. and Carrie Stebbins Young. He was an Army Veteran.He is survived by his wife Lisa Ferguson Young; a sister Addie Young.In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by sisters JimettaStevens, and Carolyn Young, brothers Leonard and James Williams.Visitation will be Saturday at 12 to 1 PM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,Services will be at 1 PM at the funeral home.You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com William Young To plant a tree in memory of William Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William Jr. Leonard William Young Iii Jimetta Lisa Ferguson Young Carolyn Young Stevens Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nelsonville-York falls to the Big Reds in Regional Semi-Finals Dog owners seek jury trial 2022 Athens County General Election unofficial results Meigs' Sheriff resigns Final findings for recovery issued against former Nelsonville deputy auditor Trending Recipes
