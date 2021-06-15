Willliam Mitchell Voss

Dallas - Dr. William Mitchell Voss died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home in Dallas, Texas. He was 95. During his long life, he also lived in Burr Ridge, IL; Williamsburg, VA; Athens, OH; Chicago, IL; as well as Fayetteville, AR. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, September 18, 1925, he was the son of William Henry and Laura (Mitchell) Voss. After graduating from Central High School at age 17, he joined the United States Army and served proudly in Germany with the 100th Division during World War II. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his duty as a combat radio operator. Following the war, he played trumpet in a US Army Big Band, entertaining remaining US troops across Europe.
After completing military service, Bill returned to Little Rock and married Alice Lee on September 4, 1947. The couple relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana, where he completed a bachelor's degree at Tulane University. Later, he earned an M.B.A. from the University of Arkansas and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago. He then began a long academic career, teaching at the University of Arkansas and Ohio University. He also taught graduate students at the University of Chicago and, internationally, in Nigeria and Malaysia. He guided many students who became CPA's and earned MBA's or PhD's.
In retirement, he and Alice traveled extensively in the U.S., across Europe and Asia. They also indulged their passion for antiques, starting The Athens Antique Mall, specializing in fine furniture, art glass, and collectibles. After the couple moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, they both enjoyed volunteering with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Bill and his wife were happily married for almost 70 years.
Above all, Bill will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Fidel; son, William R. (Jennifer); granddaughter, Anna Lee Wahls (Justin); grandson, Mitchell Voss; great-grandchildren, Ellen and John Wahls and Grayson and Brady Voss; as well as nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife, Alice; sister, Barbara Voss White; and son-in-law, Thomas Fidel.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Donations to the Ohio University School of Business General Scholarship Endowment in Dr. Voss' memory may be made online at https:/give.ohio.edu, specifying the College of Business and the William M. Voss Scholarship. Donors may also contact the Office of Annual Giving at 740-593-2636 or giving@ohio.edu for information. Willliam Mitchell Voss
